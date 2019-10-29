It is with profound enthusiasm that I support Ward 4 candidate Chris Nelson in the upcoming City Council election.
Chris is an Ames native and Iowa State University alumnus, who despite many other professional opportunities, has chosen to make this community his home.
As an incumbent member of the current council, he has been an integral part of a fantastic team which has governed and overseen our city during many remarkable successes the past several years. By almost every metric and national survey, Ames is consistently recognized as one of the most livable and desirable college towns in the country.
These rankings do not occur by happenstance. They result from a city government that takes a visionary yet financially responsible approach to all community initiatives.
Chris Nelson is a truly accomplished council representative who has been instrumental in making the city of Ames the envy of the entire state of Iowa. He is most worthy of re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.