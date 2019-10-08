I can no longer be a bystander to the issues of this country. It’s not good enough to want change, I need to be the change.
Since the 2016 election, my world has been turned upside down. A lot of people that I’ve talked to say “it’s too early to know who I support” for the upcoming election.
Personally, I am proud to say that I support Beto O’Rourke because I know that he will represent me and what I believe in.
I was born and raised in Iowa and am the proud daughter of two immigrants. Not a day goes by that I don't think about our current immigration system because of how broken it is.
In June, when the photo of a young girl and her father lying lifeless in the Rio Grande surfaced, I got my wake up call. For some, the photo was just a tragic photo of two immigrants. But for me, I saw a life that could have been mine.
I support Beto O’Rourke because he cares and fights for immigrants. I always tell myself that I need to be the person I needed when I was younger. I’m the first in my family to go to college. I openly talk about immigration, sexual assault and gun control. And even though I am trying to do everything I can to advocate for change, I believe Beto can make it happen when he is president.
I’m ready for better days. Actually, I’m ready for Beto days.
