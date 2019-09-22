Monday marks the autumnal equinox and the official start of fall. The season of pumpkin patches, apple cider and crunchy leaves is finally here.
Iowa State is already geared up for fall with a winning record — albeit short — from our football season and some chilly mornings. Some may even argue that the real start of fall was nearly a month ago when Starbucks brought back its pumpkin spice latte.
No matter your definition of when fall starts, Iowa State has some events to ring in the season.
If you’re feeling crafty, the Memorial Union Workspace is hosting a sugar skull walk-in craft event Oct. 7 through 13 during open hours. For those that feel like adding a fashionable accessory to their fall outfits, whether that be a nice scarf, beanie or even a nice sweater, the Workspace will also begin a knitting class Oct. 10. The class will meet for three weeks and is a great way to start knitting something cute to wear this fall.
You can also get in touch with your artistic side by painting your own pottery at the Workspace. The first pottery theme is Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skulls, which will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25. The next theme is Sweater Weather, and it will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Stop by and get artsy in between your free time!
If you’re willing to drive and get off of campus, Center Grove Orchard is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through November 7. Center Grove has a pumpkin patch and an apple orchard. If you want to celebrate fall with your friends and take some cute photos for your Instagram feed, it is definitely a fun way to spend the day.
Decorating is another way to get into the spirit of the season. Grab some fake spiderwebs, carve some pumpkins and light some candles. Don’t forget to look at the 31 Nights of Halloween schedule on Freeform so you can plan your October nights now.
No matter how you choose to celebrate, do what makes you happy this fall. Whether it’s “spooky season” or “pumpkin spice season” or both, don’t let anyone tell you how to celebrate.
