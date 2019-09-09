There are times in our lives when we tend to get bored with our daily routine. Maybe you don’t feel like you’re doing enough on campus and wish to get involved somehow but don’t know where to start. Well, why not check out ClubFest to spice up your life with endless possibilities of clubs to join?
ClubFest will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Central Campus. Here, students will have the opportunity to check out the hundreds of student organizations Iowa State has to offer.
Let’s say you bring yourself to attend ClubFest but you have no clue where your interests lie. Something you could do is to make a list of the ones that catch your attention, visit their tables and speak to members of that club and ask any questions you may have.
ClubFest at Iowa State always has something for everyone! Not to mention, you’re not tied to one single club, so you can join as many as you like; if it’s not the one for you, then you can check it off and move on to the next club you wish to check out. As long as you are able to handle them among your other daily life routines, the possible clubs you can join and decide to make yourself part of will be limitless.
There are clubs ranging from literature and writing to archery and dancing. There are even student organizations involving health and safety and club activities as relaxing as hammocking. If you think Iowa State doesn’t have any clubs that you could join and enjoy being part of, let ClubFest prove you wrong!
Worst case scenario, if you just so happen to not find a club that shares your hobbies or evokes some sort of interest in you, why not start one yourself? If you have an interest in starting your own club, visit the student organizations tab under the student activities center website for a step by step guide on how to start!
Whether it’s to hone your passion or simply pass the time, ClubFest has the clubs for you!
