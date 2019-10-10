All over campus students have prepared and studied for their midterm exams. At least, one hopes that students have studied and prepared for them.
Whether you have or haven’t studied for those midterm exams or whether you just so happened to have passed them with flying colors or flunked them, now that the dreaded hurdle is over with, it’s a good time to check in with yourself.
The worst case scenario is that you happen to fail an exam on top of all the studying you did, but do not fret; there’s still time to turn it all around, and the ISD Editorial Board is here to offer you some quick and simple advice in hopes of easing your worries.
When you figure out how your midterm exam score has affected your overall class grade, don’t let it discourage you on how the rest of the semester will go and do not give up.
No matter how bad or good you believe you have done on your exam, it’s always good to ask yourself where you aim to be at the end of the semester.
Even if you're satisfied and feel like you don’t particularly need to change or do anything differently to further improve your grade, you could always ask yourself what you can do to keep the grade you're happy with.
When exams are handed back in class — and it’s already known to you via canvas what score you received — fight the urge to cast them away in some dark corner of your room or desk drawer. Take a look at it and see what specific areas you need to work on; perhaps others in your class are also struggling in the same area and you can form a study group to further improve in that area.
Or, maybe you know someone in your class who happens to be an expert on the topic. Reaching out to them may be helpful and they can offer you some advice on how to better understand whatever it is you need help on.
Last, but certainly not least, make sure to speak with your professors. This one may be a no-brainer, but there are a lot of students who still don’t take advantage of the help professors can give you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.