Ever read something you don’t agree with in the Iowa State Daily?
Of course you have, and that’s great! Public discourse is a goal of every newspaper and the Iowa State Daily is no exception. We want our material to engage you, and we want you to engage us back. Write a letter to the editor! Or better yet, join the Iowa State Daily Editorial Board.
As an editorial board, we prefer to write about the happenings of Iowa State as well as events that may impact the lives of Iowa State students. We’ve written about topics ranging from Avengers: Endgame spoilers to Steve King. Sometimes, we write about controversial things, and sometimes, our view of the situation may not align with yours.
Echo chambers do nothing to further discourse on a particular subject matter. Diversity of opinion is what allows us to have those real conversations on the editorial board. We’re looking for individuals who can articulate their opinion in a civil, concise way.
As a member of the editorial board, you will be expected to attend our weekly meetings where we decide the topic of each editorial and our stance on the issue. As impassioned as you may feel about a particular issue, you will be expected to support your opinion with facts and a logical train of reasoning.
If you’re someone who likes to engage in honest, deliberate conversation about the issues affecting Iowa State and its students, consider joining the Iowa State Daily Editorial Board. All are welcome to apply!
To apply for the ISD Editorial Board, email Editor-In-Chief Annelise Wells at annelise.wells@iowastatedaily.com with inquiries.
(1) comment
The ISU Daily has never prized diversity of opinion. It has been reflexively liberal for decades. Nor has it ever supported its liberal opinions with a logical train of reason. The loony lefty editors never think, they emote, they demagogue. They follow whatever dopey liberal fad is popular at the time. They have never been honest nor deliberate. They believe that America is a racist hateful place. They believe anyone who disagrees with them is a racist or Nazi, particularly anyone wearing a MAGA cap, which is no different than a klan hood to them. They favor socialism over capitalism. They believe white people are inherently evil. They are lefty sheep who unthinkingly support the liberal narrative no matter how foolish.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.