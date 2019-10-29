Election season is in full swing for local elections and the upcoming caucuses. Local elections are just as important as national elections, and taking the time to research all of the candidates is essential before you head to the voting booths in November.
The ISD Editorial Board encourages you to take the time to research the people who are running for public office. It doesn’t matter who you vote for, just make sure you are making an informed decision. If there is an issue that is very important to you, you should want to see where all the candidates stand on that issue.
On the surface, it may seem overwhelming as there is a lot of information out there. But there are a lot of tools out there that can help you and using them is definitely worth your time.
A good place to start is to get your information from a variety of news outlets: print, broadcast and radio. This is generally a good rule to follow, but is essential when it comes to political issues and election coverage. Get a balance and widen where you get your news from. Getting your news from once source can give you tunnel vision, so it’s best to read and engage with media outlets from different demographics.
Before you go vote, read up on all of the candidates in the elections you are voting for. In City Council or Presidential races, you are electing people who will make decisions that will impact your day-to-day life, so you want to be prepared and make the decision for who you believe can serve you best.
