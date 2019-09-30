My love for journalism stems back to junior year of high school when I took a mass communications class that focused on creating different news packages that included reporting, the weekly weather, school events and many other news related topics.
It was since then that I have felt a desire to aim for a career in the area of Journalism and Mass Communications. In my short time exploring the world of journalism and interacting with various news outlets to stay updated, I have learned to value the hard work that goes on behind the scenes of putting an important piece together, especially when it comes to informing the public with accurate and timely information.
Engaging with various news organizations is something I appreciate now more than ever. It provides me with a way to stay informed about the world around me, even if it’s not happening nearby or affecting me directly in any way. News engagement should not be taken for granted and deserves more appreciation than it gets.
