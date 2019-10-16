While Ames offers a variety of activities in Campustown, it can be easy to forget about what Iowa State offers on campus for things to do on the weekends or when you have free time.
One of these options that is often overlooked is Cyclone Cinema. Cyclone Cinema is run by the Student Union Board and shows recently released movies every Thursday through Sunday, with two showings each night at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m in Carver room 101. Sunday film screenings have open captions.
When you’re a freshman, the Cyclone Cinema is a quick trip away and almost a no-brainer to go to whenever you can. But as students move off campus, it can be easy to forget about it and other on-campus activities Iowa State offers.
Cyclone Cinema is free, and while local movie theaters offer deals occasionally, the snacks and prices at theaters in town still add up very quickly. The prices of snacks that are sold outside of the lecture-hall-turned-movie-theater are also discounted, so it’s really hard to beat when looking for a budget friendly option.
The movies shown are also the perfect balance of newly released but still not available on a lot of streaming platforms. If you missed your chance to see a movie in theaters, there is a good chance you will be able to catch it at the Cyclone Cinema. The Fall 2019 schedule can be found on the Student Union Board’s website.
So when you move off campus and have more years under your belt at Iowa State, don’t forget about on-campus opportunities like Cyclone Cinema. It’s a cheap, fun and easy way to get involved on campus with your friends and your community.
