A dog was found by a member of PAWS last week in Hawaii from a tip from someone who was concerned about the situation. A Fox News article states, “PAWS of Hawaii said on Facebook the dog, named Leialoha, was discovered July 9 on a beach on the island of Oahu 'incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur.'"
It is hard for me to believe that someone would go to such extreme measures to get rid of the animal that they have adopted or taken on. Whether they have adopted the animal, found it and decided to take it in or was given the animal by a friend who had too many puppies, they still took on the animal.
There are so many options when it comes to giving up animals, there is absolutely no need to find a personal way to rid of the animal, especially when it comes to ending the animals life or abusing the animal.
One option is taking the animal to a shelter. They are more than willing to take in the animal and find it a new home. There are no-kill shelters that will take on your unwanted pet and take care of it until someone else wants it. There are rescues and organizations that will take specific animals. Open up a phone book or the internet and find somewhere that will take it. You could ask a friend or relative to take it on until you can find somewhere for it to live. There is no reason to kick out the animal you brought home with you and force it to fend for itself.
No matter what you choose to do with your life, those are your decisions. Do not drag a helpless animal into your messes — no matter how large or small they might be. If you take on an animal, you need to have enough funds to feed, take care of and provide for the animal, be responsible enough to take care of that animal to the fullest extent and give the animal enough love and attention to give it a happy, healthy life.
Unlike humans, the animal cannot go out and get a job to feed itself. It cannot survive for long in cities or the wilderness because humans have made it domestic and it might not be able to fend itself against the other larger, angrier animals.
What I can't figure out is why someone would have an animal if they couldn't take care of it or if it was too much of a financial liability, and why they thought that burying the animal then possibly hurting or killing it was the simplest solution to the problem. Seriously, if you are having trouble affording taking care of an animal, find any other way to not have it other than abandoning it, abusing it or killing it.
Anyone who would be so cruel to a helpless animal is nobody you want to be around. Animal cruelty, fire setting, and bed wetting form the MacDonald Triad, which are common behaviors of young people who become serial killers.
