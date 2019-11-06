Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is one of the world’s leading institutions of agriculture. Students learn how to navigate different aspects of science, conservation and agriculture and what it means to Iowa, the country and the world.
As our climate continues to face pollution, extreme weather conditions and an array of other environmental issues, students and young adults are left to pick up the pieces and gear up to face the crisis head-on.
One politician is making a noticeable difference with his policies regarding the climate crisis.
Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders of Vermont has worked with other politicians and climate experts to put together the Green New Deal. The Green New Deal expands on topics such as rebuilding America’s infrastructure, creating news jobs that are needed to solve the climate crisis and supporting small family farms by investing in ecologically regenerative and sustainable agriculture.
The future of the world is in danger and America needs a president who will focus on important issues that affect us and the environment. We need to fight the climate crisis together.
On Sen. Sanders’ most recent End Corporate Green Tour throughout Iowa, his message was clear: It’s time for corporate companies to be held accountable, and that includes companies of the fossil fuel industry and their contribution to pollution. Sen. Sanders also aims to revitalize rural America, with the understanding that the economy and the environment have been working against rural communities.
Sanders has a plan to ensure corporations aren’t solely controlling agriculture, providing a fair playing field for farmers and implementing fair trade deals. Though most Democratic candidates acknowledge the danger our current climate catastrophe has on the environment, Bernie is the candidate who is prepared to roll out plans that’ll protect the environment as well as protect farmers, families and rural communities.
Something historic in the Midwest will be happening Saturday: Sen. Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be convening with climate experts for a Climate Crisis Summit at Drake University. The event will be a vital part of figuring out how we tackle the crisis collectively.
Speakers at the Climate Crisis Summit will include author and journalist Naomi Klein, organic dairy farmer Francis Thicke, U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder and Executive Director Isra Hirsi, Sunrise Movement activist Zina Precht-Rodriguez and Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker.
The Des Moines Climate Crisis Summit, hosted by Sen. Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, will take place 12 p.m. Saturday at the Bell Center at Drake University. Address: 1421 27th Street, Des Moines, IA 50311.
This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.
Transportation will be provided to students from Iowa State University and Grinnell College on first come, first served reservations. Press interested in covering this event must RSVP.
