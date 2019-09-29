I think the reason I gravitated toward journalism is my curiosity.
I’ve always enjoyed writing in school, and I chose journalism as my major for that reason. However, as I’ve progressed through journalism classes and writing for different publications, I’ve realized I wouldn’t have stuck with journalism just because I enjoy writing.
When something interests me, I want to know more. When I like something, I want to have a conversation about it.
In journalism, I get to seek out details about what is interesting. I get to create conversations with my stories. I get to engage in in-depth conversations with sources about complicated topics. I get to explore issues affecting the world.
And these topics and interesting pegs for stories are a revolving door. I’m always doing something different, having different conversations and exploring different topics. Everything stays fresh while I get to engage with what is happening in the world.
While writing has become my trade, journalism has become a part of me that I can’t shut off. I love viewing the world through a journalistic perspective. I love knowing a good story when I see one. I love having conversations about what is in the news. It's hard to imagine doing anything else.
