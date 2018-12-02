Xenia Root, junior in design, pours samples of ISU Dining's new Frosty Mint Mocha during Winterfest in the Memorial Union on Nov. 30. Samples went quickly as the MU Market & Cafe filled up with students.
Frosty Mint Mocha samples go quickly in the MU Market & Cafe at Winterfest on Nov. 30, as one of ISU Dining's new festive drinks. "These taste amazing. It's just like the one they sell at Arcadia," said Mai Mai Wang, senior in nutritional science.
Xenia Root, junior in design, pours samples of ISU Dining's new Frosty Mint Mocha during Winterfest in the Memorial Union on Nov. 30. Samples went quickly as the MU Market & Cafe filled up with students.
Frosty Mint Mocha samples go quickly in the MU Market & Cafe at Winterfest on Nov. 30, as one of ISU Dining's new festive drinks. "These taste amazing. It's just like the one they sell at Arcadia," said Mai Mai Wang, senior in nutritional science.
Increasing attendance was a big goal for the working individuals behind Winterfest, and it was safe to say they succeeded. Not only was there a number of families at the event, but an increase in the number of students at the event too. There were more people in attendance compared to previous years.
“The demographic has changed slightly. I saw many more college kids this year than I have in the past," said Samantha Riesburg, senior and president of Winterfest.
She said that each year Winterfest continues to grow bigger and bigger.
Lines for activities such as making your own snow globe, exceeded expectations, forcing the activity to run later than expected. Ice skating at the Ames/ISU Ice Arena also proved itself to be a very popular event, and in some cases, wait times exceeded over two hours.
1 of 12
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
PHOTOS: Winterfest ice skating at the Ames ISU Ice Arena
1 of 12
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate in a conga line at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Collin Root ice skates at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
Students ice skate at the Ames ISU Ice Arena on Nov. 30 during Winterfest at Iowa State.
Taylor Hagie/Iowa State Daily
“I have no doubt that Winterfest is in good hands with our future executive team," Riesburg said.
If you didn’t get a chance to attend Winterfest this year, be sure to check it out in next year.
In the meantime, attend winter themed craft classes in The Workspace located in the Memorial Union, as a break from your studies.
1 of 10
Wendy Wintersteen and Robert Waggoner held a Holiday Open House at their home, The Knoll, on Nov. 30 for students to enjoy the holiday decorations. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and they served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Wendy Wintersteen chats with visitors at her Holiday Open House at her home, The Knoll, on Nov. 30. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and she served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Wendy Wintersteen and Robert Waggoner welcomed the public in to their home on Nov. 30 with an open house and an array of Christmas trees decorated by Iowa State's colleges. This gave Wintersteen a chance to chat with the public over the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Wendy Wintersteen chats with visitors in her home at her Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and they served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Students admire one of the many trees on display in The Knoll on Nov. 30 during the Holiday Open House held by Wendy Wintersteen and Robert Waggoner. The public was invited to drink hot chocolate and view the many holiday decorations at the house.
One of the many trees decorated by Iowa State's colleges at Wendy Wintersteen's Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. The public was invited to tour the home and chat with Wintersteen over the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate and snacks.
One of the many trees decorated by Iowa State's colleges at Wendy Wintersteen's Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. The public was invited to tour the home and chat with Wintersteen over the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate and snacks.
Vistors fill Wendy Wintersteen's home during her Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and they served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Wendy Wintersteen chats with visitors in her home at her Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and they served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Wendy Wintersteen and Robert Waggoner held a Holiday Open House at their home, The Knoll, on Nov. 30 for students to enjoy the holiday decorations. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and they served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
Wendy Wintersteen chats with visitors at her Holiday Open House at her home, The Knoll, on Nov. 30. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and she served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
Wendy Wintersteen and Robert Waggoner welcomed the public in to their home on Nov. 30 with an open house and an array of Christmas trees decorated by Iowa State's colleges. This gave Wintersteen a chance to chat with the public over the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
Wendy Wintersteen and Robert Waggoner held a Holiday Open House at their home on Nov. 30 where they invited the public to see their holiday decorations and have hot chocolate.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
Wendy Wintersteen chats with visitors in her home at her Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and they served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
Students admire one of the many trees on display in The Knoll on Nov. 30 during the Holiday Open House held by Wendy Wintersteen and Robert Waggoner. The public was invited to drink hot chocolate and view the many holiday decorations at the house.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
One of the many trees decorated by Iowa State's colleges at Wendy Wintersteen's Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. The public was invited to tour the home and chat with Wintersteen over the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate and snacks.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
One of the many trees decorated by Iowa State's colleges at Wendy Wintersteen's Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. The public was invited to tour the home and chat with Wintersteen over the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate and snacks.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
Vistors fill Wendy Wintersteen's home during her Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and they served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
Danielle Peterson/Iowa State Daily
Wendy Wintersteen chats with visitors in her home at her Holiday Open House on Nov. 30. Different trees in the home were decorated by Iowa State's colleges and the library and they served the famous Knoll Hot Chocolate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.