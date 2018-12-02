20181130-Winterfest-05365.jpg

Students crowd around Beardshear hall to view the newly lit holiday tree during Winterfest on Nov. 30.

Last Friday, Winterfest, an annual tradition here at Iowa State, gathered people to campus to partake in winter festivities. 

Students and families of the Ames and Cyclone community alike all traveled to partake in different winter related activities held that night.

Winterfest attendees could enjoy chili, cornbread and cookies in case they grew hungry during the night. Chili ran out in record time due to the increased attendance from previous years.

Increasing attendance was a big goal for the working individuals behind Winterfest, and it was safe to say they succeeded. Not only was there a number of families at the event, but an increase in the number of students at the event too. There were more people in attendance compared to previous years.

“The demographic has changed slightly. I saw many more college kids this year than I have in the past," said Samantha Riesburg, senior and president of Winterfest.

She said that each year Winterfest continues to grow bigger and bigger.

Lines for activities such as making your own snow globe, exceeded expectations, forcing the activity to run later than expected. Ice skating at the Ames/ISU Ice Arena also proved itself to be a very popular event, and in some cases, wait times exceeded over two hours.

“I have no doubt that Winterfest is in good hands with our future executive team," Riesburg said.

If you didn’t get a chance to attend Winterfest this year, be sure to check it out in next year.

In the meantime, attend winter themed craft classes in The Workspace located in the Memorial Union, as a break from your studies.

