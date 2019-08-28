Students kicked off the semester with hundreds of vendors from the Ames area at WelcomeFest.
WelcomeFest was held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union. Vendors included surrounding businesses, community organizations and Iowa State Departments. WelcomeFest is held once a year to allow students to meet and get to know Ames businesses.
With over 100 businesses and departments, WelcomeFest draws in over 4,000 students. Some booths include freebies as well as information on how to get involved with organizations on and off Iowa State’s campus.
Organizations ranging from apartment complexes to local businesses came out to gain the attention of students.
Melissa Marshall, a senior in animal science who works for the Grove, an apartment complex in Ames, said, “We get a good mix of students, vet students and others. We are here just trying to get our name out.”
As for local businesses, Julie Bonamarte, the assistant manager at the West Ames Walmart, said, “It’s a great time to work at Walmart, we are here recruiting and offering positions to anyone looking for a part-time job.”
Students, on the other hand, had different ideas when coming out to the WelcomeFest. Starting before 5:30 p.m., students lined up around the Memorial Union waiting to get into the Great Hall and get all the freebies.
Kevin Diep, a freshman in mechanical engineering, said, “I heard there was food.”
Maura Speck, a sophomore in animal ecology, also came for the freebies, but said, “I came for the free stuff, and enjoyed seeing all the organizations around Ames.”
Similar to WelcomeFest, students will get the opportunity to visit ClubFest, where student organizations will have a chance to interact and recruit new students. ClubFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 on Central Campus.
