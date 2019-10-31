On Saturday, the Iowa State University Alumni Center will host WE Lead: Womxn’s Empowerment and Leadership Conference.
The conference is a chance for students to hone leadership skills and network with leaders at Iowa State and in the central Iowa community. The event is free for all Iowa State students and includes interactive discussions and sessions as well as reflections on leadership qualities and strengths.
When registering, students can pick two out of the four breakout sessions to attend. The four options include Creating Personal Narratives, Candidate and College Student: Campaigning Her Way, Woman Adjacent: Be the Dad You Wish to See in the World and Building Community.
Breakout session leaders include Rachel Junck, Samone Whitfield, Teresa Zilk and Max Mowitz.
Junck is an Iowa State senior studying chemical engineering who is also running for Ames City Council Ward 4. Whitfield is an assistant director of development at the Iowa State University Foundation and has served in many roles, both within the community and on campus.
Zilk is the creator, producer and curator of Stories to Tell My Daughter, which serves as a storytelling event and has worked in many capacities that improved her skills including a media coach, writer, interviewer and a group facilitator. Mowitz is a sexual assault victim advocate with Polk County Crisis and Advocacy and is an active member of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Other speakers include keynote speaker Deidre DeJear, an entrepreneur and social activist who assists small businesses and community organizations, and Margo Foreman, the assistant vice president for Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity at Iowa State.
The conference will go from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and those who are interested in attending can register online.
