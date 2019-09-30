The Workspace in the Memorial Union will be honoring the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, by hosting a walk-in craft of paper mâché sugar skulls. This particular craft has been done around this time for the past few years at Iowa State to coincide with Día de los Muertos, which is celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
Sugar skulls are often mistaken for Halloween decorations due to the close timing of Halloween and Día de los Muertos, and the holidays are frequently confused with each other. They are actually quite different. Halloween is a tradition based on warding off ghosts, and the Day of the Dead ceremonies welcome spirits back to the terrestrial world in commemoration of both life and death.
During Día de los Muertos, it is believed the passageway from the living world to the spirit world is opened so that deceased loved ones may return to visit their families and friends, according to dayofthedead.holiday. Families often create altars, or ofrendas, in dedication to those who have been lost.
“They’ll include things that were important to that person, so it might be their favorite food or it might be music they listened to, or anything that represented memories with that person they can include in the altar,” said Letitia Kenemer, the Workspace and Fine Arts coordinator.
Sugar skulls, traditionally made from a moldable paste of sugar, hot water and lemon, are included in an ofrenda to welcome a person’s spirit back to this world. The skulls are often decorated with bright colors and fun designs.
Someone unfamiliar with the culture may think it is strange that a festival of the dead is so vibrant, but the tradition of Día de los Muertos is not one of mourning. It is a connection between families, friends and those who have passed on. They all engage in a celebration to remember the lives of the dead and to honor them.
“What I’ve tried to do, especially the last couple of years, is have more resources so people understand the difference and understand a little more about the holiday […] sugar skulls are one part of it that have really gained popularity in just imagery all over the place, but they’re just one part of the entire celebration,” Kenemer said.
Kenemer said she will have books containing more information on Día de los Muertos and more craft ideas for the holiday available to those who visit the Workspace. She said she hopes that crafts such as this will facilitate further understanding of the culture they come from.
“I hope that when other people come down, just by looking through the little bit of information that I have posted, that they’ll learn a little bit about it, and then when they see them the next time, they’ll think, ‘Oh, those are part of this holiday, not just a Halloween decoration,’” Kenemer said.
The sugar skull craft will be available from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays all October long in The Workspace, located in the east basement of the Memorial Union. No registration is required, but there is an $8 fee for the supplies and directions provided. The craft takes an hour to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.