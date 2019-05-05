Studying is hard, but finding the motivation to study can be even harder. One factor that can make studying a little easier for some students is finding their favorite spot on campus or around Ames where they feel the most productive.
Oscar Grijalva Mancillas, freshman in hospitality management, said his favorite spots to study are the first floor of the library or the multicultural center in the Memorial Union.
Puja Chhetri, sophomore in pre-business, said her favorite study spots are the international nest, and anywhere in the library.
Reagan Derrick, sophomore in supply chain management, has a favorite spot to study in the browsing library of the Memorial Union.
Lauren White, sophomore in public relations, said her favorite place to study is the Geoffrey den.
Kallie Unowsky, sophomore in industrial engineering, said she likes to spend her time studying in Starbucks.
Mackenzie Rice, freshman in business, said her favorite spot to study is the Music Hall or in a hammock on central campus.
Emma Linde, sophomore in civil engineering, likes to spend her time at Starbucks or the tables outside of Bookends Cafe.
Casey Holmes, sophomore in psychology, said her favorite spot to study is the Veterans Lounge at the Memorial Union.
Mary Knoeferl, freshman in meteorology, has a favorite spot to study in any of the laundry rooms across campus.
Abby Jaquis, freshman in elementary education, likes to spend their time at the Center for LGBTQIA+ Success in the Memorial Union.
MaryGrace Wanda, freshman in criminal justice studies, said her favorite spot is anywhere in the library.
No matter you favorite spot to study, it’s important that you are. Finals week can be tough, but for all of these students, finding a spot that makes them feel motivated helps them feel more prepared for their finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.