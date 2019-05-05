Studying is hard, but finding the motivation to study can be even harder. One factor that can make studying a little easier for some students is finding their favorite spot on campus or around Ames where they feel the most productive.

Multicultural Center

The mission of the Multicultural Center at the Memorial Union is to establish a sense of unity between all students and staff of color on Iowa States campus.

Oscar Grijalva Mancillas, freshman in hospitality management, said his favorite spots to study are the first floor of the library or the multicultural center in the Memorial Union.

Dead Week_MG_9035.JPG

During dead week, Parks Library is definitely the busiest place on campus.

Puja Chhetri, sophomore in pre-business, said her favorite study spots are the international nest, and anywhere in the library.

Reagan Derrick, sophomore in supply chain management, has a favorite spot to study in the browsing library of the Memorial Union.

Art thing at Geoffrey

A gathering to listen to senior architecture student Evan Harrison about the Geoffroy Residence Hall Art in State Buildings Project New York Internship.

Lauren White, sophomore in public relations, said her favorite place to study is the Geoffrey den.

Starbucks

Kallie Unowsky, sophomore in industrial engineering, said she likes to spend her time studying in Starbucks.

IMG_3452.jpg

Students hammock by the campanile on campus on April 16. The temperature is expected to stay above 50 degrees all week.

Mackenzie Rice, freshman in business, said her favorite spot to study is the Music Hall or in a hammock on central campus.

The Roasterie: Coffee with a mission
The Roasterie's Coffee is sold at cafes around the campus including the Design Cafe and Bookends. They offer flavors like Carmelotta, Berry White Mocha and Turtle Mocha. Photo illustration: Shing Kai Chan/Iowa State Daily

Emma Linde, sophomore in civil engineering, likes to spend her time at Starbucks or the tables outside of Bookends Cafe.

veteran lounge

The Col. Pride Veterans Lounge is located on the north side of the Memorial Union. 

Casey Holmes, sophomore in psychology, said her favorite spot to study is the Veterans Lounge at the Memorial Union.

Mary Knoeferl, freshman in meteorology, has a favorite spot to study in any of the laundry rooms across campus.

10YearsMarriageEquality_05.jpg

Students and faculty celebrate 10 Years of Marriage Equality in Iowa. The LGBTQA+ Faculty and Staff Association hosted the reception to celebrate on Apr. 3 in The Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success in the Memorial Union.

Abby Jaquis, freshman in elementary education, likes to spend their time at the Center for LGBTQIA+ Success in the Memorial Union.

MaryGrace Wanda, freshman in criminal justice studies, said her favorite spot is anywhere in the library.

No matter you favorite spot to study, it’s important that you are. Finals week can be tough, but for all of these students, finding a spot that makes them feel motivated helps them feel more prepared for their finals.

