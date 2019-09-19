Eleven business student clubs and organizations competed in a minute-to-win-it style tournament during Student Organization Showdown, an event part of 2019 Business Week. The Marketing Club won the competition for the second year in a row and received a prize of $500.
The Business Week Committee decided to bring the Student Org Showdown back for its second year. The competition consisted of five rounds, each with a different game.
“A lot of clubs, you meet once a week or once every other week, you go over your agenda items, then you leave, then you come back,” said Gracen Kostelecky, program coordinator at the Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship. “So this is a good way for club members to get to know each other in a different way.”
Grace Blocker, senior in management and president of Marketing Club, said they will use the $500 for their next large event or trip to reduce the cost for their members or potentially make it free.
Not only did the clubs and organizations have the chance to win money to use for future expenses but they also talked amongst each other and had fun with it.
“We love the college of business and any chance we can get to interact with other clubs and faculty and anything like that we are all for that," Alexandra Patterson, an accounting graduate student in the business department and vice president of Ivy Student Council said.
The first game was a tissue race. The participants had to pull 100 individual tissues out of a box with one hand. Every 10 seconds, the team member with the tissues would transfer the box to the next member until the box was empty. The winning club of this round was Alpha Kappa Psi, emptying the box of tissues in the shortest amount of time.
The second game was rock, paper, scissors. It was a best two-out-of-three style tournament in which the teams eliminated each other one by one until there were two teams left. Ivy Student Council was the winner of the second round, eliminating all of the other teams.
The third round was a guess the number game. There were 1,100 M&M’s in a jar that each team got 20 seconds to look at. The winner of this round was the Marketing Club, who guessed 1,019 M&M’s were in the jar.
For the fourth round, the teams played a game called "marshmallow chopsticks." Each active member of the round had to transfer 20 marshmallows from a plate to a bowl with chopsticks.
Tara Fisher, academic adviser for the Business Undergraduate Program and one of the judges for Student Org Showdown said no stabbing was allowed, receiving laughter from the participants. The chopstick champions were the members of the Multicultural Business Network.
The fifth and final round was a paper airplane race. One person from each team built a paper plane, and launched it to see how far it would fly. Ivy Student Council were the winners of the last round.
“It’s just a really good experience, like our exec team can come back and talk about it to our club and it’s great bonding experience for our exec team to get closer," Blocker said.
