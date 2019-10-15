At Wednesday night’s meeting, Student Government will be seating at-larges, discussing funding for various university organizations and looking into hiring a new technician.
Student Government plans on seating at-larges to the Student Initiatives committee.
Iowa State student Laura Virgilio, sophomore in management, has expressed interest in the committee and will face approval.
Additionally, various clubs and organizations are requesting funds from Student Government.
The Asian Student Union is requesting $5,900 for travel expenses. With the funding, the organization would be able to attend the Midwest Asian American Student Union Conference.
Cardinal Eats is a magazine that produces recipes and information on local restaurants. The publication is asking for $4,540 to help assist with printing and advertising for the magazine.
The Society of Automotive Engineers is an organization that designs, manufactures, tunes and competes vehicles. The group is requesting $6,622.97 for a variety of items.
Women Who Design is a group that supports women designers and helps promote women to be future leaders on campus. The organization is requesting $600 funding for general club activities from Student Government.
All funding bills are separate and will be voted on and discussed separately by Student Government at the meeting.
The Senate has been live-streaming their meetings for the past two years, and Student Government has only one technician to help the stream to be seen and heard by viewers.
A bill introduced by Senator Joshua Hanyang is looking into employing a second technician to efficiently staff the streaming system during the meetings. Student Government would be transferring $2,592 from the Special Project account to fund the needed help.
The bill will be reviewed at Wednesday night’s meeting.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
