Student Government sat at-larges, the Student Initiatives committee discussed funding requests for clubs and organizations and hired a new technician during Wednesday night’s meeting.
The Student Initiatives committee appointed Iowa State student Laura Virgilio, sophomore in management, as an at-large.
Virgilio was approved with unanimous consent of the Senate.
Additionally, the Senate received two funding requests from university organizations.
Cardinal Eats is a student-based magazine that produces recipes and information on local restaurants once a semester. The publication requested $4,290.00 to help assist with printing, advertising and ingredients for the magazine.
The funding bill for Cardinal Eats was passed with unanimous consent of the Senate.
The Society of Automated Engineers is an organization with five active teams that aim to design, manufacture, tune and complete vehicles. The group requested $6,188.47 for a variety of items to assist them in the process.
The funding bill for the Society of Automated Engineers was passed with unanimous consent.
Student Government invested in live-stream technology two years ago to allow the general public to view the Senate meetings. Currently to assist with live-stream technology, the organization has one technician to help the stream.
Sen. Joshua Hanyang introduced a bill to employ a second technician to efficiently staff the streaming system during the meetings to help with audio and visual needs. The new technician would cost $2,592 and the funding would come from the Special Project account.
The bill was passed with unanimous consent.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
