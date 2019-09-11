Student Government sat senators to committees and passed bills that provided funding for office equipment and transferred funds into the Student Activity Fee Reserve at Wednesday’s meeting.
Introduced by Speaker Culbertson, the bill providing $1,541.34 from the Special Projects account to fund an office proxy lock was passed in unanimous consent.
The proxy lock allows members to have easy access on a regular basis to the Student Government office and negates the current issue of members who do not have a key not being able to get in.
“This is kind of our way to make the office secure for the new computer,” Speaker Culbertson said.
Another bill providing $350 from the Special Projects account for a new office computer — introduced by Finance Director Mueller — was passed in unanimous consent.
The computer will replace an outdated computer and be bought from ISU Surplus, once they re-open, for a soon-to-be-hired administrative assistant for Student Government.
“I was recently informed that ISU Surplus is closed for the month of September,” Finance Director Mueller said. “We are probably going to hold off until the first Wednesday of October to purchase it.”
This delays the purchasing of a computer until at least Oct. 1.
A third bill, moving $13,404.51 from the Special Projects account to the Student Activity Fee Reserve, passed by unanimous consent.
Every year, Student Government sets aside six percent of the Student Activity Fee in a Student Activity Fee Reserve account.
The account currently has only $135,052.85 in it, and the additional $13,404.51 would make the account have $148,457.06 in it. This is six percent of the Student Activity Fee revenue, which is $2,474,289.37.
Senators were also sat to the Student Initiatives committee and Civic Engagement committee.
Senators Tony Tonet, Noah Heasley, Sandeep Stanley, Dustin Reis, Nick Kline, Advait Anand, and Morgan Fritz were appointed to the Student Initiatives committee and Senators Hayat Sumael, Taylor Blair, and Morgan Mitchell were appointed to the Civic Engagement committee.
All senators were confirmed by the Senate unanimously.
Next week, Student Government will vote on a bill that transfers $11,600 to fund other activities. The bill was originally intended to fund an entertainer for Dance Marathon.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
