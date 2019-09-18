Student Government sat senators and at-larges to the Student Initiatives Committee, Finance Committee, Civic Engagement Committee, Rules Committee and Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) and passed two funding bills at its Wednesday night meeting.
For the Student Initiatives Committee, students Natalie Dirkx, sophomore in biology, and Kate Kelsl, freshman in criminal justice, were appointed as at-larges by unanimous consent by the Senate.
“To me, having someone that’s a student get involved with student initiative and resources was a big help to me back at my school,” Kelsl said.
Kaitlyn Roling, student initiatives director for Student Government, reaffirmed her confidence in Dirkx and Kelsl.
“They are both excellent choices, and I am proud to have them as part of the committee,” Roling said.
Senators Mason Zastrow, Matthew Klaes, Travis Libford and Jack Bender were sat as members of the Finance Committee. All senators were approved by unanimous consent by the Senate.
Iowa State students Jordan Kincart, senior in mechanical engineering, and Abbie Schulte, freshmen in biological systems engineering, were sat as at-larges to the Civic Engagement Committee.
Senators Anand Advait, Jacob Ludwig, Zach Mass, Dustin Reis and Sandeep Stanley were sat as members to the Rules Committee and Senator Carrie Ann Johnson, third-year graduate student studying english, was sat as a Senate member representative from GPSS.
Additionally, a line item transfer bill for Dance Marathon passed by a margin of 28-0-0, transferring $13,100 to allow it to fund other activities after a change of plans occurred. Dance Marathon’s $30,000 budget comes from annual allocations from the Student Government.
President Austin Graber’s criteria for allocating money into the Excellence Fund throughout the remainder of the fiscal year was passed by the Senate with a margin of 25-4-1. The act expires at the end of the 2019-2020 term and denotes how organizations receive funding through the Excellence Fund.
Also, President Graber and Vice President Vishesh Bhatia’s Fireside Friday begins this Friday. It is a fireside chat where President Graber and Vice President Bhatia talk to students about what Student Government is doing.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.