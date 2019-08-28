Iowa State’s Student Government held its first meeting last night, where they introduced their new adviser and approved four new members.
The meeting began with Alex Krumm being introduced as the new adviser to Student Government. He spoke to Student Government and put his support behind them and relayed his personal goals.
“My goal as an adviser is to help you lead well, put simply,” Krumm said. “My goal is to help you become the best of people.”
Additionally, Cassie Bond was confirmed as the new co-director of legislative ambassadors, Izabel Wilde was confirmed as the new co-director of legislative ambassadors and Nicholas Johnson was confirmed as the new senior director of governmental affairs.
Cassie, a junior in agriculture and society and political science, was excited to step into her new role and plans to focus on medical amnesty and mental health.
“I am super excited and have lots of great ideas for this role,” Bond said. She previously clerked in the Iowa Senate for three sessions and “[hoped] that this experience would serve [her] well in this role.”
Izabel Wilde, a community and regional manager major, was interested in raising Iowa State’s level of sustainability.
“Sustainability is really something I am passionate in,” Wilde said. One of her goals was to move toward “getting Iowa State to de-invest in fossil fuels.”
Nicholas Johnson, a senior in political science who previously clerked in the House of Representatives in Iowa, plans to focus on mental health and tuition across the federal level of Iowa.
Frederiksen Court was appointed a new senator, junior in biological systems engineering Nicholas Kline.
Kline saw a lack of community in Frederiksen Court and wanted to make the area more community orientated.
“My least favorite part about it was a lack of community aspect,” Kline said.
He plans to focus on creating a more community-driven atmosphere as he observed in dormitory living.
All nominees were approved by unanimous consent from the Student Government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.