Student Government was visited by Iowa State students who addressed a recent incident on Reddit which police are looking into, discussed a constitutional amendment and examined funding bills at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Three Iowa State students, who chose to stay unnamed, said they were targeted by death threats on the Iowa State Reddit and came to speak during the meeting.
The students shared their feelings towards the threats they received and the ongoing discrimination on campus.
“The fact that there are people on this campus who feel comfortable enough where they are at this university and feel safe that no action or no negative repercussions will be taken against them enough to threaten me and my friends really reflects back on the attitude the university currently has,” said one of the student speakers.
The "Addressing Student Demands of Action to Prevent the Spread of Racism and Antisemitism on Campus" bill recommends that the university should create a student advisory board handling discrimination cases, require faculty and staff to attend diversity training, restrict chalking, along with other suggestions.
“I am fucking terrified to talk right now and that’s what they want,” said one of the other student speakers. “Because when you give fascists a platform, when you drag your feet on this issue, they are going to take any chance they can get to silence those in question.”
After the speakers discussed during the bill’s forum. A ten-minute recess was issued.
The Senate ended up deciding to table the bill to next week’s meeting due to not having adequate time to read the revisions of the bill. The Senate and the three students were in agreement of the tabling decision.
Student Government also reformed a constitutional amendment.
The bill stated the Senate will have full power for impeachment and can execute it only with a majority vote of senators, along with that, the Supreme Court will have power for judicial review over any and all passed legislation by Student Government.
The amendment will be submitted for ratification by the student body at the next election.
The bill passed with a vote of 28-0-1.
Student Government also met with a few organizations that requested funding.
Special Operations Prep Club’s purpose is to prepare students interested in joining Special Operations in the military. The club requested $90 to be transferred from the Senate Discretionary account to help spread awareness and fund the club flyers.
The bill passed with a vote of 28-0-0.
Symphony of Diversity is an expanded event that invites the Ames community to join the Iowa State Orchestra to engage in speakers and performances. Symphony of Diversity asked for funding to rent Stephens Auditorium.
Many departments across Iowa State University including the Lectures Series, College of Engineering, Kinesiology Department and World Languages and Cultures have already helped fund the event. The organization requested $6,700 to help cover the rental space.
The bill failed with a vote of 16-10-3.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.