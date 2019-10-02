Student Government sat at-larges and senators to a variety of committees at Wednesday night's meeting.
Iowa State students Aline Milach Teixeira, sophomore in engineering, and Michael Moreno, senior in biological systems engineering, were sat as at-larges to the Green Initiatives Fund committee with unanimous consent.
Moreno transferred to Iowa State his junior year, coming from a small community school.
“When I came here [...] it was super overwhelming and people [were] doing all sorts of stuff,” said Moreno. “I want to try to help people complete their goals at Iowa State, just like I am here to complete mine."
Eliana Crabb, junior in hospitality management was sat as a Senator to the College of Human Sciences. Kyle Eckrich, senior in computer engineering, was sat as an at-large to the Student Initiatives Committee. Kayonna Topp, graduate student in community and regional planning, was sat as an at-large to the Civic Engagement Committee.
Additionally, Emily Hovey, senior in event management, Grace Campidilli, sophomore in genetics, Kylie Kost, senior in advertising, Daniel Hayes, sophomore in political science, and Tejas Jhamb, junior in marketing, were sat as at-larges to the Public Relations committee with unanimous consent.
Senators Mckenzie Meradith and Joshua Hanyang were sat to the Public Relations committee and Senators Alex Klein and Hayat Sumael were sat to the Diversity and Inclusion committee.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.