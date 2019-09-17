At Wednesday night’s meeting, Student Government will be seating senators and at-larges to various committees and voting on bills to balance their budget and President Austin Graber’s criteria for the Excellence Fund account.
Student Government will be seating senate members to the finance committee and seating at-larges to Student Initiatives committee, civic engagement committee, members to finance committee and reviewing the nomination for the position of videographer.
Senator Travis Lipford has shown interest in filling one of the four vacant spots on the finance committee and will face approval by the senate.
Iowa State students Natalie Dirkx and Kate Kelsl will face approval for the Student Initiatives committee and students Jordan Kincart and Abbie Schulte will face approval for the civic engagement committee for the at-large position on each respective committee.
President Graber and Vice President Bhatia also nominated Luis Camacho to fill the position of videographer for the Executive Cabinet. Camacho will be voted on by the Senate for confirmation.
Student Government will also be reviewing a request to reallocate money for different purposes on behalf of Dance Marathon.
Originally, Dance Marathon was budgeted $30,000 for an entertainer through annual allocations. There was a change in plans and now they are requesting $11,600 to be transferred from the entertainer they had budgeted to allow for funding for other activities.
Student Government’s funding bill for the fiscal year 2020 estimated the student activity fee revenue at $2,474,289.37, which is shy of the exact amount needed for legislative relations — $7,282.70. In order to balance the budget, the council will be voting to transfer the $7,282.70 difference from the Special Projects account into the Legislative Relations account.
Additionally, President Graber has created criteria for the Excellence Fund account.
President Graber’s proposal will not be amended by the Senate and will be for allocating money into the Excellence Fund throughout the remainder of the fiscal year. The act will expire at the end of the 2019-2020 term.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
