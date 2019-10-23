Student Government was visited by Iowa State students to examine racism on campus, met with Ames City Council and funded club and organization requests at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Iowa State students addressed Student Government during the open forum to speak on recent controversies at Iowa State.
One case specially affected Liliana Delgado, junior in mathematics, and recently caught attention from local news for being a victim of racist vandalism in Bean House within Geoffroy Hall.
Sen. Ian Searles said if Student Government is not ensuring students’ safety, then it is failing as a Senate.
The students said they wanted to speak on options for collaboration between Student Government and other organizations to feel more supported on campus.
“The collaborative effort is what’s needed,” said John Campbell, graduate student in education. “Just because it is targeting students of color, does not make it solely the student of color problem. The commonality here is student, it’s a student problem, which makes it even more of a problem.”
Additionally, the Ames City Council met with Iowa State Student Government to discuss ideas about inclusive crosswalks, scooters for rent and the service of internet being provided by the city.
All topics were just under discussion and no new bills were passed during the meeting.
Student Government also met with a number of clubs and organizations requesting funding.
Gathering Everyone Nearby to Raucously Entertain, GENRE, is a music club that plays live at multiple venues throughout the community. The club was already funded through special allocations but did not have certainty on practice space to be funded originally. The club asked for $4,000 to fund the area.
The funding bill was passed with unanimous consent.
The Hockey Pep Band is a non-audition music group that entertains during Iowa State hockey games. The group requested $1,628.50 to fund a drum set, music books and music stands.
The funding bill was passed with unanimous consent.
Be the Match On Campus is a student organization that orchestrates bone marrow donor drives on campus and surrounding areas. The group asked for $60 to help fund advertising flyers.
The funding bill was passed with unanimous consent.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
