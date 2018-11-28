Student Government wrapped up the fall semester by voting on bills to improve campus safety and alter their bylaws at their Wednesday meeting.
Toni Sleugh, a student ambassador for the Dean of Students Office, provided the program for the evening where she talked about the services offered by the office.
Director of Governmental Affairs Kathryn Walker spoke at open forum, reminding the senators to send messages to their representatives regarding the Board of Regents tuition increase, asking them to prioritize higher education and give more funding to the Iowa Regent schools.
Sen. Vishesh Bhatia introduced a bill that asked Facilities Planning and Management to consider adding light sources around campus, specifically around the walkways east of Pearson Hall and south of the Parks Library. Currently, the areas have little to no lighting alongside them despite their high traffic during the day and the night.
Sen. Wyatt Scheu said that engineers from Facilities Planning & Management estimated that the project would cost about $17,000. The bill was postponed indefinitely.
Sen. Michael Tupper introduced his bill, which would add the Civic Engagement Committee to the agenda bylaws, allowing the committee to be given agenda items to review. The bill was passed with a vote of 28-0-1.
Sen. Ihssan Ait Boucherbil introduced a bill asking for bylaws that deal with committee reports be changed, as the current bylaws do not reflect the procedures being used. The bill passed with a vote of 28-0-1.
Sen. Caroline Warmuth proposed a bill that asks for civic education classes relevant to students be added to the proposed curriculum for Cyclone 101.
Warmuth added a few amendments to alter the wording of the bill, which passed with unanimous consent.
Speaker Cody Woodruff introduced a bill to extend the time cap for Finance Committee updates, as Finance Director Seth Carter found that the current time cap of three minutes did not provide sufficient opportunity to give his report.
Though there was some debate on whether an additional two minutes was necessary, the bill was passed with a vote of 24-3-3.
“Finance has a lot to deal with and their reports can get a little lengthy,” said Speaker Cody Woodruff.
The Finance Committee introduced the “Finance 2020 Priorities and Criteria Review”, a document containing the priorities and criteria for the upcoming 2020 fiscal year.
Sen. Analese Hauber proposed an amendment to the “Eligibility” clause, dictating that groups may not give or receive financial or material assets to religious groups or figures. The amendment was withdrawn and replaced with an amendment to strike the banning of political groups from receiving funding, which was also struck down as it went against the university's constitution. The document was accepted with a vote of 28-0-1.
Sen. Rachel Origer proposed a $5,219.67 funding request for adjustable height tables in Parks Library. The height-adjusting tables would add additional seating and accessibility, as well as replacing old tables. The funding request was accepted with a vote of 28-0-1.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public on Wednesday's at 7 p.m. in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
