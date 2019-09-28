Property taxes are due Monday for Story County property owners.
Unpaid taxes after Monday will be assessed a 1.5 percent penalty on Tuesday and an additional 1.5 percent fee for each month the payment is late.
“All Story County property owners were sent a tax statement in accordance with Iowa law in August 2019,” a press release states. “The statement included two coupons providing details of two payments due; the first on September 30, 2019, and the second on March 31, 2020. Property owners who pay taxes through escrow accounts or other third party arrangements do not need to take any action and can consider the statement as informational only.”
In Story County, there are three ways to pay property taxes: at the Treasuer’s Office, by mail and online.
The Treasurer’s Office, located at 900 Sixth St. in Nevada, takes check, cash or credit and debit cards. However, paying with a credit or debit card accrues an additional fee.
“Owners who have their coupon and a check can avoid the line and drop their payment off in a drop box located in the parking lot or a drop box next to the Treasurer’s Office door,” a press release states.
Those who prefer mail must mail the coupon and payment to 900 Sixth St. — P.O. Box 498, Nevada, IA 50201. All payments must be postmarked on or before Sept. 30 to not incur a late fee.
Online payments must be made at www.iowatreasurer.org. “The property tax statement and coupon include a bill/receipt number that needs to be entered on the website to complete the transaction,” a press release states. “Additional fees will be applied to on-line payments based on the payment selected; the Treasurer’s Office encourages the use of the E-Check option, which at only 40¢ is the most cost effective way to pay (less than a postage stamp).”
For additional information and questions, the Treasurer’s Office can be called at 515-382-7330 or visited online at www.storycountyiowa.gov.
