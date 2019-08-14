Rep. Steve King, R-Storm Lake, has brought Iowa’s 4th Congressional District under the spotlight, with international attention being given to his comments on rape and incest Wednesday.
King was discussing an Alabama law with members of the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale. The law would ban abortion in all circumstances, with no exceptions for rape or incest.
“What if we went through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest?” King said. “Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”
A member of the audience at the event can be seen nodding along as King spoke in a video of the incident the Des Moines Register posted.
King’s remarks received near-immediate condemnation, with the only Democratic challenger in the district, J.D. Scholten, releasing a statement saying King puts his “selfish, hateful ideology” over the needs of people in the district.
“Excusing violence—in any way—is entirely unacceptable. Here in Iowa, we stand strong together in the face of violence, and strive to create a welcoming and safe community for all people,” Scholten said.
Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, who has raised the most of any of King’s three primary challengers, tweeted Wednesday “I am 100% pro-life but Steve King’s bizarre comments and behavior diminish our message & damage our cause. Trump needs defenders in Congress, not distractions. I will ensure we win this seat & I’ll be an effective conservative leader in Congress.”
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the chair of the House Republican Conference, called on King to step aside in a tweet.
“Today’s comments by [King] are appalling and bizarre. As I’ve said before, it’s time for him to go. The people of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District deserve better,” Cheney said.
Every few months, Steve King makes an outrageous statement so he can get some press coverage. He does not sponsor any significant legislation in Congress and he thinks that he is doing his job if he holds town meetings in the counties in his district. He will face some stiff competition in the GOP primary and then lose in the general election to J.D. Scholten. Then King can enter clown college where he belongs.
