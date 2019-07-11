CyMail users who have received an email purporting to offer $250 to work “4 - 8 hours weekly” have been asked to ignore it by the ISU Police Department.
“If you’ve received an e-mail similar to this, please know it’s not legitimate. Do not reply to it and do not send personal information to anyone you do not know. To the best of our knowledge, these emails are not coming from anyone actually in Iowa,” ISU Police tweeted.
Lieutenant Chris Burrows of ISU Police said they received similar complaints in the past and a similar email was circulating about a year ago.
Burrows said the email mentioned from ISU Police’s Twitter account is from a single person who said several people had received the email and reiterated anyone who receives the email should not send personal information, or respond to the email. He said they suspect it is a spam email.
