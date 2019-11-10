The city of Ames has issued a snow ordinance which will go into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
“Snow routes are marked by red and white signs,” according to a press release. “Vehicles must be moved to off-street parking or to streets that are not designated snow routes.”
The city advises all residents to move vehicles off residential streets and cul-de-sacs, but it is only required for those parked on designated snow routes to move.
The ordinance is a part of the Ames Municipal Code which can be put into effect to facilitate the removal of snow.
“Any time the snow accumulation reaches two inches on the main City streets (Lincoln Way, Grand Avenue, Duff Avenue and lots of others), be prepared to move your vehicle if you have parked along a snow route,” according to the city of Ames website.
The city also posted the notice of the ordinance online and to various news stations.
“When the snow ordinance is put into effect, it will be posted on the City's website and on TV Channel 12 (Government Access Television) as soon as possible,” according to the city of Ames website. “You may also listen to: KASI - 1430 AM or KCCQ -105.1 FM. We also give this information to the Des Moines TV stations, 5, 8 and 13 to include in their scrolls.”
