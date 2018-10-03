Two Iowa Secretary of Agriculture candidates debated over agricultural policy issues in the Gallery Room of the Memorial Union Wednesday afternoon.
The candidates included Democratic candidate Tim Gannon and Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, who will both be on the ballot for the upcoming Nov. 6 midterm election.
Candidates were asked a variety of topics such as what their administration would implement in the state of Iowa to solve the issues that young Iowan farmers are facing today.
Another topic the candidates were asked about was their thoughts on students loans being a hurdle for aspiring student farmers and adding farmers to the public service loan forgiveness program.
Tim Gannon said keeping regent institution affordable and tutition low would help young people be excited about staying in small towns.
Stewart, on the other hand, had a different solution.
“I am in favor of cancelling 100 percent of all student debts and then never loaning money to students again.” Stewart said. “This is one of the largest frauds in the history of the world.”
Stewart continued to speak on how many universities in America have been raising their tuition every year.
Both candidates were asked what their administrations would do to encourage more environmentally sustainable and organic forms of farming.
Stewart said he has always supported organic farming and “understands organic,” referencing Frontier Co-op, a natural and organic wholesale company he founded that he said was the first company to sell organic herbs and spices.
“We want to make sure farm bills treat organic not just as a one-off thing but that the funding for research is there and that the organic program is growing,” Gannon said.
Gannon continued to say that his administration should take a lead roll and that while organic farming is growing, the economics of it need to work for everyone.
Stewart and Gannon were also asked what role they would play in coming up with a solution to monitoring the nitrate levels in Iowa water, a growing issue on voters minds.
“We have got to do more to protect our soil,” Gannon said.
He believes the government and legislation should be doing more to take action and the state needs to be more direct in leadership.
“Some people think that we should pay for this by having the government in Des Moines pass some laws,” Stewart said, stating his views were the opposite of Gannons. “I am completely opposed to that.”
Stewart said he would support a watershed co-op instead.
In their closing statements, Tim Gannon said there are challenges, issues and things him and his opponent can agree on and compromises to make within agriculture. He also a goal of his: to make healthcare affordable and accessible for farming families.
Stewart said he stands for good economics and he believes that we are a good country because of our economic policies put into place when it was first started. He also said how a two-party system has failed in the United State and he discussed the importance of the rise of the libertarian party.
Gannon grew up in Mingo, Iowa and “learned early on that Iowa farmers held the dual roles of feeding the nation and world, while serving as the backbone of the rural economy,” according to the Gannon for Iowa campaign website. Gannon previously worked at the USDA under U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack, according to the Gannon for Iowa campaign website.
Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart is originally from Postville, Iowa and graduated from Phillips academy in Andover, Massachusetts in 1969.
