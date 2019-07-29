The second round of Democratic presidential debates is set to begin this week, and for some candidates, it may be their last opportunity to get their message out to a national audience.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced the qualifiers for the debates last month, and they will feature the two progressive New England senators: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts the first night on centerstage, and on the second: a rematch between Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN, the host of the second round of debates, announced the qualifiers for the second debate in an hour-long televised event.
The second of the planned 12 debates will be broadcast live 7 p.m. Central Standard Time Tuesday and Wednesday on CNN from Detroit.
The Story County Democrats — alongside the College Democrats — will have a watch party at Jeff’s Pizza on Lincoln Way in Ames each debate night.
Presidential primary debates can have an impact on the trajectory of the rest of the campaign.
Harris hit Biden over his record on race during the first debate last month, and saw her polling numbers rise as much as 8% initially after the debate, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, while Biden's fell.
After this week's debates, the third round in September will have a higher criteria to qualify. Candidates must receive at least 130,000 unique donors from at least 400 donors in 20 states and poll at least 2% in four DNC approved polls.
There are 189 days remaining until the Iowa caucuses, the first chance Democratic voters will have to give their say on who their party’s nominee should be.
A recent YouGov poll found Biden leads the field in Iowa with 24% support, followed by Sanders on 19%, Warren on 17% and Harris on 16%. No other candidate clears the key 15% threshold necessary to receive delegates.
(0) comments
