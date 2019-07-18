Second debate night

The lineups for the second Democratic presidential debates have been announced.

CNN, the host of the debates, held a televised drawing to determine which candidates would appear on the debate stage each night. The debates will be broadcast live on July 30 and 31.

The network divided the candidates into three tiers based on polling, placing ten lower-polling candidates into one group:

  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

  • Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington

  • Author Marianne Williamson of California

  • Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

  • Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana

  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York

  • Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland

  • Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

  • Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

A second group of six middle-polling candidates:

  • Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

  • South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

  • Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas

  • Business Andrew Yang of New York

  • Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro of Texas

And a last group of four higher-polling candidates:

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

  • Sen. Kamala Harris of California

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware

The candidates set to appear on the first debate night are:

  • Williamson

  • Delaney

  • Hickenlooper

  • Ryan

  • Bullock

  • Klobuchar

  • O’Rourke

  • Buttigieg

  • Warren

  • Sanders

The candidates set to appear on the second debate night are:

  • Inslee

  • Gillibrand

  • Gabbard

  • Bennet

  • De Blasio

  • Castro

  • Yang

  • Booker

  • Biden

  • Harris

The debates will be broadcast live on CNN at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.