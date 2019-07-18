The lineups for the second Democratic presidential debates have been announced.
CNN, the host of the debates, held a televised drawing to determine which candidates would appear on the debate stage each night. The debates will be broadcast live on July 30 and 31.
The network divided the candidates into three tiers based on polling, placing ten lower-polling candidates into one group:
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington
Author Marianne Williamson of California
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York
Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
A second group of six middle-polling candidates:
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas
Business Andrew Yang of New York
Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro of Texas
And a last group of four higher-polling candidates:
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
Sen. Kamala Harris of California
Former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware
The candidates set to appear on the first debate night are:
Williamson
Delaney
Hickenlooper
Ryan
Bullock
Klobuchar
O’Rourke
Buttigieg
Warren
Sanders
The candidates set to appear on the second debate night are:
Inslee
Gillibrand
Gabbard
Bennet
De Blasio
Castro
Yang
Booker
Biden
Harris
The debates will be broadcast live on CNN at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.
