CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp will speak about "Communications and Civility in Our Democracy" at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
Cupp's weekend opinion show on CNN — "S.E. Cupp Unfiltered" — advertises an exploration of the "white-hot intersection of politics and media with newsmakers, politicos and journalists every Saturday."
Cupp regularly writes columns for the New York Daily News, and her opinion pieces are also featured on CNN.com and in Glamour magazine. On her show, Cupp discusses topics ranging from the latest news in Washington D.C. to her thoughts on American freedom of speech.
Cupp will also deliver the keynote address for the 2019 Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication's 2019 industry summit 9 a.m. Friday in the Scheman Building.
The Greenlee Summit this year is set to focus "on the relationship between communications, politics and civility," according to the Iowa State lecture series website.
This year marks the second annual Greenlee School Summit. This year, the Greenlee Summit is taking a deeper look at the interactions between politics, civility and communications.
