Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is returning to Story County this weekend.
Sanders will attend the Iowa Farmers Union Summer Picnic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Nevada. The Vermont senator will hold an informal question and answer session at the event. The event is for Farmers Union members only, though membership can be purchased at the door.
Sanders has made multiple trips to Story County in recent weeks and months, appearing at the Iowa State campus in May and in Ames' Fourth of July parade. In his 2016 run for president, he carried the county by 19% in the caucuses — while finishing in a virtual tie statewide against the eventual nominee, Hillary Clinton.
During the 2016 campaign, Sanders’s candidacy brought “Medicare for All” to the forefront of discussion in American politics. Sanders has forcefully defended the proposal in the wake of criticism from Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a town hall hosted by AARP Iowa and the Des Moines Register Monday, Biden said Medicare for All would mean “Medicare as you know it goes away.”
“Despite what you’re hearing about Medicare being 'weakened,' the opposite is true. #MedicareForAll will EXPAND benefits to seniors to include hearing aids, dental care and eyeglasses,” Sanders tweeted Wednesday.
Democratic voters will have their first chance to give their say on who they want their party’s nominee to be during the Iowa caucuses 200 days away.
A recent poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers found Sanders in fourth, with 12% support.
