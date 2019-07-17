The Rummage RAMPage is an opportunity for Ames residents to prevent their usable — but no longer wanted — household items from entering the “waste stream.”
This year will be the fourth annual Rummage RAMPage, held July 26 through Aug. 3 at the Ames Intermodal Facility’s parking ramp.
The event is open to the public, with profits divided among the volunteering groups. The city of Ames is hosting the event in conjunction with the Iowa State Office of Sustainability.
The head of the Ames Resource Recovery Plant, Bill Schmitt, has previously said the event helps to keep unwanted items out of landfills.
Items can be dropped off for donation July 26 from noon to 6 p.m. — there will be no sales that day.
Item sales, alongside with continued item drop-off, will be held:
July 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 29 through Aug. 2, noon to 6 p.m.
Item drop-off ends Aug. 2. There will be half-price sales Aug 3. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It is free to unload your unwanted items during the event. Last year, more than 50 tons of items found new homes during the rummage.
For those unable to bring their unwanted items to the parking ramp, pick-up service is available for residents living within Ames city limits at the cost of $10 for college students and $25 for all others.
Residents who wish to use the pick-up service must sign up and submit payment information at www.vcstory.org/rummage-rampage-pick-up/pick-up by 5 p.m. July 25.
The Ames Animal Shelter, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Wildlife Center, Story County Animal Shelter and Story County Conservation will hold a pet surrender event alongside the rummage. They can accept fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, invertebrates and aquarium plants.
According to the Volunteer Center of Story County, dozens of volunteer shifts are still open for the event. Those interested can sign up for a shift at www.vcstory.org/.
