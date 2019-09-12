Roy Reiman is returning to Iowa State, where he will deliver a lecture titled, “The Importance of Being Different” at 3:30 p.m. Friday in 0117 MacKay Hall.
Reiman is a native of Auburn, Iowa, located about an hour away from Ames.
Reiman, an Iowa State graduate, founded Reiman Publications, a successful magazine publication company. At one point, a Reiman magazine was in one out of eight households in the United States.
Reiman's accolades include Publisher of the Year in 1991 and Wisconsin’s Master Entrepreneur in 1992. He donated a gift for the construction of Reiman Gardens in Ames, a popular spot among tourists and locals alike.
In 1998, Reiman sold his majority interest in Reiman Publications for $640 million. He continued to work with the company until November 2005. Two years later, Reiman Publications changed names due to a reorganization of the company.
Since then, Reiman has been actively involved with his alma mater, Iowa State. At one point, he was president of the Iowa State University Alumni Association Board of Directors, and he is now a recipient of the ISU Foundation Philanthropy Award.
This lecture will take place as part of the 2019 Reiman Entrepreneur Speaker Series at Iowa State. The event will consist of Reiman’s speech, followed by a question and answer session. The event is open to all students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the Ames community.
