A PWI Blackout (predominately white institutions) initiative has been organized to show solidarity and support of Colin Kaepernick by Iowa State’s Black Students Alliance (BSA).
The event will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in front of Carver Hall. Participants are encouraged to wear all black Nike clothing, or simply all black clothing, and a group picture will be taken.
The event is being held in coordination with other Big 12 universities, and the Iowa State BSA has reached out to other Iowa universities to encourage involvement, said Kevin Wilson, Head Big XII Delegate and sophomore in event management.
Wilson said photos of the event will be posted under the hashtag “PWIBLACKOUT.”
The event is meant to showcase the solidarity and support for Colin Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality and violence against black communities, said J’Haira Rhodes, junior in animal science and BSA president.
Rhodes said participants wearing all black serves as a way to silently show unity.
“Making it a blackout is a way to take a stance without having to protest, it’s still a silent protest, and it’s something that everyone can participate in, even those who maybe have a quieter voice,” Rhodes said.
