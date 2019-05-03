Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., visits Ames to discuss her plans if she were to win the presidency. Warren spoke to a seated crowd in a full South Ballroom at the Memorial Union on Friday, May 3. Warren told the audience a few of the steps she plans to take on in order to end corruption. “One: end lobbying as we know it. Lock the revolving door between Wall Street and Washington. Make the Supreme Court follow basic rules of ethics…. anybody, anybody who wants to run for federal office oughtta have to put their tax returns online,” Warren said.