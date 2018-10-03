A man doused himself in gasoline and lit himself on fire outside of an apartment complex in west Ames on Tuesday night, according to Ames police.
Ames Police Department and Ames Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to a press release.
Nearby residents used blankets and a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, but the man did sustain life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.
He has been flown to the University of Iowa hospital for further care.
According to the press release, "there have been erroneous reports of a police pursuit preceding the incident," which police say are unfounded.
