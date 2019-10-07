Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, has been selected by the Republican caucus of the Iowa House of Representatives to be Speaker of the Iowa House at the start of the next legislative session in January 2020.
Pat Grassley has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2007 and currently chairs the appropriations committee.
“It is a true honor to be the next speaker and I am humbled by the support from the House Republican caucus,” Pat Grassley said in a statement. “I want to thank the members of this caucus for placing their trust in me as we prepare for the 2020 legislative session and campaign season.”
Pat Grassley is set to replace the current speaker, Linda Upmeyer, who announced her resignation from the position as well as her decision to not seek re-election in 2020 last week. Upmeyer has served as Speaker of the Iowa House since 2015 and has been a representative for 17 years.
Pat Grassley is the grandson of Sen. Chuck Grassley. The senator issued a statement regarding his grandson’s selection as Iowa House Speaker, praising his abilities as an “effective leader” since he was first elected in 2006.
“Keeping in touch with his constituents is his main priority and that has helped him effectively represent his district,” Chuck Grassley said. “Pat has not forgotten his strong Butler County roots. Working on our family farm from a very young age, Pat embraces the value and virtue of hard work and it shows. Barbara and I continue to be very proud of our grandson and have full confidence Pat will serve Iowans well as he takes on his new role as speaker.”
Pat Grassley will not officially take over the position of speaker until the full Iowa House, including Democrats, can vote on a new speaker when the January session begins.
Pat Grassley has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2007 and currently chairs the appropriations committee.
"It is a true honor to be the next speaker and I am humbled by the support from the House Republican caucus,” Pat Grassley said in a statement. “I want to thank the members of this caucus for placing their trust in me as we prepare for the 2020 legislative session and campaign season.”
Pat Grassley is set to replace the current speaker, Linda Upmeyer, who announced her resignation from the position as well as her decision to not seek re-election in 2020 last week. Upmeyer has served as Speaker of the Iowa House since 2015 and has been a representative for 17 years.
Pat Grassley is the grandson of Sen. Chuck Grassley. The senator issued a statement regarding his grandson’s selection as Iowa House Speaker praising his abilities as an “effective leader” since he was first elected in 2006.
“Keeping in touch with his constituents is his main priority and that has helped him effectively represent his district,” Chuck Grassley said. “Pat has not forgotten his strong Butler County roots. Working on our family farm from a very young age, Pat embraces the value and virtue of hard work and it shows. Barbara and I continue to be very proud of our grandson and have full confidence Pat will serve Iowans well as he takes on his new role as speaker.”
Pat Grassley will not officially take over the position of speaker until the full Iowa House, including Democrats, can vote on a new speaker when the January session begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.