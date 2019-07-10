One Iowa appointed Courtney Reyes interim executive director Wednesday.
The group, which “advances, empowers and improves the lives of LGBTQIA+ Iowans statewide,” created a job posting for individuals to apply for the position on a permanent basis.
Reyes had served as the organization’s director of development and played a “key role” in the group’s fundraising efforts. According to a One Iowa press release, Reyes is “familiar with the day-to-day operations of the organization and has demonstrated management [sic] experience.”
The Board of Directors of One Iowa is working closely with Reyes to "ensure a smooth transition.” All scheduled events and programs will continue as planned.
Current executive director Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel will leave the group effective August 7 to pursue “another career opportunity.” The group thanked him for his time in leadership with them, and wished him well.
They said they will conduct a “nationwide search” to fill the position on a permanent basis and will share leadership transition updates as they are available.
