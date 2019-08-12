There are two seasons in the Midwest—winter and construction—and Ames is still in the heat of construction season.
The City of Ames Public Works Department is set to begin patching concrete along Northwestern Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets.
The road between the two streets will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the repairs, with access limited to residents in the closed area. All other traffic must seek alternative routes.
The project is expected to be completed within four to five days, according to a press release.
The construction on Northwestern Avenue joins other ongoing projects in Ames including construction on Grand Avenue for sewer rehabilitation, expected to continue through September. On Iowa State’s campus, construction continues around the future Student Innovation Center on Bissell Road, expected to open in January.
