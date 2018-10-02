Last year I was forced against my will to write something for news engagement day and somehow the same thing happened this year.
On a real note, journalism and working for a student news organization is stressful, time consuming and a whole lot of fun. There are late nights, early mornings, tight deadlines and plenty of times where we're stuck doing about seven things at once.
Sports is a unique thing to cover. My time reporting on sports has made me realize how absolutely ludicrous the notion of being unbiased is — that's not to say everyone's picking a side and rooting for a winner, but there's no way to be fully removed from the teams and people you cover.
I think that's the most important thing to extrapolate toward all news we consume. There's no such thing as a perfectly unbiased source, and anyone who tells you they're unbiased is lying or unaware of their own biases.
As a result, I try my best to remove myself from the situation. I write columns for the Daily sometimes, but other than that, I do everything I can to keep my opinions to myself. It's not our job to tell anyone what to think; it's our job to tell you the facts and let you all decide for yourselves.
I'm really proud to tell people I work for the Iowa State Daily. If you see me on campus or at an event, there's probably a 50 percent chance I'm rocking some kind of Iowa State Daily gear, and that's for good reason. We have so many talented, passionate people who work for the same goal: to give our readers the information they want and need.
If you have feedback, please share it with us. We're always looking to be better. And what kind of news engagement day would it be without some feedback from our readers?
Happy News Engagement Day.
