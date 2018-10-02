News Engagement Day: I don't want to make the donuts

Journalists are often seen as those who have passed through many open doors on their way to a high-paying career, complete with an ivory tower and a small apartment in a trendy coastal locale.
I know, because I used to believe those things — and sometimes this is the case.
Much more often, journalists are hard-working people engaged in a public service and compelled by a belief in public information and questioning the narratives of those in power.
Contrary to the stereotype, I was born into a working class family in a working class suburb of Chicago. My father was, and still is, a construction worker — a skilled union tradesman. My mother, a U.S. Air Force veteran, worked at a power plant when I was a kid, but now she works at a gas station because her knees are shot.
“Time to make the donuts,” says my father, every morning before he starts work, which is apparently a reference to a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial from the 1980s.
The commercial is both funny and sad, if you’re familiar with the life of a construction worker. My dad made sure I knew at a very young age that I did not want to make the donuts. He’s not sure when exactly the phrase entered his routine, but he believes it may have been when my mother was stationed in California, and he was working as a truck driver.
“I can’t say for sure, I just remember that poor f--k trying to gather himself at like three in the morning,” my father said, referring to his past self.
It was clear to me growing up that the news was made for the people in suits we saw walking into high-rise office buildings, not for the people who got up every morning, put their boots on and left the house before the sun came up.
Recognizing the importance of journalism, I wanted to change this, but felt I would never gain access to what seemed like a world shrouded in mystery and elitism.
I was raised to understand the importance of hard work and maintaining a current understanding of the world, though I rarely saw the struggles of my family depicted through an accurate lens in the news.
My older sister was the first person in my family to attend a four-year university and earn a degree. She left for school just as the economy started to fall apart in 2008.
It became clear to me that my father, who raised my sister and I for the most part, couldn’t really afford to send her to college, but did everything he could. My father made it happen and my sister went on to earn a master's degree.
I dropped out of high school and got my GED during my sophomore year and began searching for work in the worst economic environment seen in a couple of generations.
Some years later, at the age of 23, after thousands of miles traveled via van and thumb, and hundreds of bars and street corners I played music in and on to feed myself, I was living in a van with my dog and working full-time galvanizing steel.
Despite my glamorous accommodations, I desired to spend my time and energy on matters of more significance. I saved all that I could, got a cheap apartment and my family pooled resources so I could enroll in community college.
After a semester, I got involved with the award-winning student newspaper there and was instantly hooked. I knew I had found what I wanted to do with my life. I transferred to Iowa State in 2017, beginning at the Daily before classes even started. I started as a local politics reporter, then becoming the news editor of diversity in November 2017. I served as the summer editor in chief in 2018 and am now the managing editor of digital content.
