I actually can’t remember why I thought it would be a good idea to work at the Iowa State Daily.
I came to Iowa State as an open-option student my freshman year, scared and directionless. I’ve always had a bit of an obsession with arts and entertainment media; I’m constantly plugged into my earbuds, poring over my favorite comic books, or watching the latest movie releases.
Unfortunately, “really liking music and movies” isn’t a major offered at Iowa State.
A couple weeks into the semester, the Daily editorial adviser Mark Witherspoon shows up to talk about the Daily at my 10 a.m., PR 220, a class I had signed up for on a whim.
I didn’t really pay attention, as I’d never been interested in journalism before. I loved writing, but, to be honest, I kind of thought all the kids who worked on the school newspaper in high school were dorks.
It’s kind of difficult to point out the defining moments in my life, but I think that was one of them. A couple weeks later, I’m a public relations major and somehow ended up attending new-staff training for the Daily.
I have no clue how I ended up there, Spoon’s elevator pitch must have been really awesome.
Two years later, I’m now section editor for Limelight and officially “School Newspaper Dork Supreme.” I think both titles are going to look fantastic on a resume.
Even better, my job at the Daily is the closest I can get to having “really liking music and movies” as an actual career.
But I think what I love most about the Daily is the our community. I get to go to work every day with the people who make laugh and help me to learn and grow. As someone who has struggled to fit in for most of my life, I’m happy to say I’ve found exactly where I belong.
