In high school, I remember always wanting to be a member of my school newspaper because I enjoyed every writing, art and photography class that I took. I always thought I would truly enjoy working for my school newspaper, but never decided to join.
After graduation, I was working my way toward going to college when I saw a recruitment ad for the Iowa State Daily. I decided to join in the middle of the summer and see what would happen. I was soon accepted as a member of the opinion and photography desk.
I spent all my first year writing, going on photo assignments, and enduring the “weed out” year for engineering. Yes, I am an engineer.
As much as I love literature, photography and art, I found my true passion in mathematics and problem solving.
The beginning of my second year marked the time when I decided I wanted to become an editor. I applied, waited and got accepted.
Soon after, I was in the Daily editing and writing opinion articles and editorials with my own desk. I love being an editor, just as much as I loved writing and going on photography assignments.
Personally, I enjoy the atmosphere that a newsroom holds. Between everyone talking to each other, relaying what is going in the paper the next day, and organizing the news for the public, the Daily’s environment is something I enjoy being in everyday.
