News Engagement Day: As long as you need us, we'll be there

In my four years at Iowa State, my education has always come second to my journalism.
Too many times have I put off working on a class assignment to instead cover a lecture or interview a source. And I’d much rather spend five hours reporting at a government meeting than study for a test.
To me, practicing journalism is my education. It is not the institution of Iowa State that has taught me the skills I have today, but rather the people.
Like many of my staffers, I first stepped foot in the Iowa State Daily as a scared and intimidated freshman. It was a week before classes started and I still remember the crisp morning light coming into Hamilton Hall 169 as I sat there listening to my future editors while drinking a hot cup of tea.
To me, the Daily was intimidating and I was in awe that a group of students could somehow pull together an 8-page paper every single day, which is incredibly hard to do by the way.
Over the course of my freshman year, I was challenged in ways that I would have never expected nor predicted. From waking up at 5:30 a.m. to cover a ROTC work out to staying up until 11:30 p.m. to interview a source at the police department — journalism consumed almost every waking hour of my life.
That summer, I was honored to be selected as the Daily's summer editor-in-chief, becoming one of the first freshman editors in recent memory to do so. And let me tell you, leading a 125-year-old organization at just 18 years old is a daunting task.
Since, I've served as politics editor, managing editor, a senior reporter and the first ever depth editor. I've written more than 560 stories and have interviewed hundreds of people.
Now, I lead a staff of more than 20 editors as well as 100 reporters and photographers. My average work day usually begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. — I mentioned I was a student too, right?
Yet somehow, I still can’t get enough of it.
As editor-in-chief of the Iowa State Daily, I am privileged to help play a role in telling the story of the community we share.
But today, on News Engagement Day, I am inviting you into our world by sharing with you the story of my staffers. Each day, we work tirelessly to deliver the news by being there whenever and wherever you may need us.
And know that as long as you need us, we'll be there.
For story ideas, feedback or just to say hello, you are welcome to email me personally at alex.connor@iowastatedaily.com or stop by 2420 Lincoln Way, Suite 205.
